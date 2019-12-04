‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Get ready to yee haw your way into the holiday season! ABC is set to air the new holiday program Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special Tuesday, featuring the country music legend hosting and executive producer. Fans and viewers can tune in to the special when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans with DVRs can also record the program, just make sure you record the right times so you don’t miss a second of the action.

The special will also be available on demand the day after it airs. The show will also be available to stream on the ABC app and ABC.com Wednesday, as well as Hulu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The variety special will “showcase the energy of Music City from Nashville’s iconic War Memorial Auditorium through a combination of Paisley’s signature humor, unexpected surprises, heartfelt field pieces and rousing musical performances,” according to the official description of the special.

The program will feature special appearances from big names like Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, the Jonas Brothers, The Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, NFL star Peyton Manning, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker.

“Wait, I thought it was called the ‘Brad Paisley Special.’ Who added the ‘Thinks He’s’? Oh well, I’m still psyched,’ Paisley jokingly said in a statement.

“I am so excited for Brad to be able to turn this fun, down-home country idea into a reality on ABC,” Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night, ABC Entertainment also said with the announcement of the event. “We all know him as an award-winning country superstar, and now we get the chance to see his comedic talents as he brings this variety special to life with the help of an incredible roster of A-list talent.”

ABC promoted the special ahead of the premiere with a clip of Paisley and Underwood going off-roading together, which he admitted was a shocking activity for them to do.

“I had no idea how that would go on paper,” Paisley told to Billboard earlier this week. “I had no clue there was this trailer park, screaming banshee, hillbilly, crazy woman inside. The funniest image to me is the stunt driver on hold on the sidelines, holding a blonde wig, ready to go if she’s not comfortable – and boy we didn’t need him.

“She was so fired up about doing this, and it was neat to watch her take the reins of something like this and really unleash that personality in a great way,” he added. “We’re dear old friends and at this point I would think it’s hard to surprise people with what she is capable of. I think we did it on the show.”

“We’re so excited to be working with one of our great Sony music artists on such a distinctive new format. Brad has brought so much creativity, heart, comedy and celebrity wattage to this hour, we can’t wait for everyone to see it,” Holly Jacobs, EVP, Alternative & Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television added in her own statement