Brad Paisley Reveals He Was Rushed to the ER After Concert

Brad Paisley has been touring for years, and it’s safe to say the singer has had his fair share of experiences while out on the road. While some of them were highlights, one was most definitely a low, with Paisley recently revealing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he was once rushed to the emergency room after a concert.

Paisley shared that during a previous tour, he was performing “Alcohol,” the last song of his last show when things took a turn for the worse.

“There I am on the stage, I’m kind of running across the stage, and we have these ramps on each side,” he recalled. “I was sprinting to wave to one side. I had just handed my hat to a little kid in the front row. I’m waving over here, and then I take off running to go over to the other side, and I’m coming down that ramp. I’m running like I am in the Olympics. My boot catches something on the carpet and I go down. I mean, when I go down, I’m airborne.”

The 45-year-old explained that he lifted his guitar into the air to prevent it from getting damaged but landed hard on his hip in the process.

“I land on the stage with full force and thought for sure in that instant, with searing pain on my side, I thought, ‘I have broken my hip on the last song of this tour,’” he said.

Paisley revealed that he was able to get up and walk off the stage, though he was in pain while doing so. Once he got off stage, he “collapsed” into “a pile on the floor.”

After noting that the ambulance present at every show doesn’t usually expect to be taking care of the artist, Paisley shared that he was taken to the ER where he got an MRI on his hip.

Ultimately, nothing had been broken, but the “Today” singer was left with a giant bruise that he says was the size of a football.

“It really did look like it had laces on it,” he cracked. “It was one of the more embarrassing things.”

While his hip may have been bruised, his pride wasn’t quite as wounded, with the star revealing that he got on Twitter while still in the emergency room to seek out a video of his fall. One fan complied with the singer’s request, with Paisley recalling that the fan was “really cool about it.”

“He wrote me and said, ‘I have the video. If it’s cool, I’ll put it up, but I won’t put it up if you’re embarrassed.’ And I said ‘Oh I’m embarrassed…put it up.’ And he actually put that up,” he said. “Within minutes, it was online and I was able to see it in all of its glory.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Legato