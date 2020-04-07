Brad Paisley Recruits Carrie Underwood and More Famous Friends for Live-Stream Concert

Brad Paisley is one of several country artists to have hosted a live-stream concert in recent days, and the singer recruited a few of his famous friends for his mini-show, which took place on Thursday night. Paisley asked fans for requests ahead of time, and obliged several during the live stream, which took place on his Instagram.

Paisley held his performance from a chair in is home in front of an audience of stuffed animals while his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, acted as his crew. The singer played an acoustic set for fans that included hits like “Mud on the Tires” and “Old Alabama” before he was joined by Carrie Underwood for their duet, “Remind Me.” Tim McGraw called in with a guitar to help Paisley sing George Strait’s “The Fireman,” and the show ended with guest Chris Young, who duetted on Paisley’s “I’m Still a Guy.”

Other country stars including Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Luke Bryan have all put on live-stream concerts for their fans amid the coronavirus crisis after health officials advised that the best way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to practice social distancing and stay home.

In addition to entertaining fans, Paisley and Williams-Paisley have announced that their free grocery store in Nashville, The Store, will serve elderly residents in the are with delivery.

“In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” Paisley said in a video on Instagram on March 17. “We’re mobilizing a group of volunteers to deliver one week’s groceries to elderly people that should not be out shopping on their own in these times.”

He added that the store had a list of seniors who will receive service and that they will be “following all protocols to make sure we’re doing this right.”

The Store is currently accepting walk-in customers who bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment. The Store operates as a free grocery store that serves customers in need for a one-year period as they work toward self-sufficiency.

