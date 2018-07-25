Brad Paisley Offers Support to Demi Lovato After Reported Overdose

Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after a reported overdose, with TMZ reporting that law enforcement said she was transported from a home in Los Angeles.

After the news broke, several celebrities used social media to send supportive messages to the star, including country singer Brad Paisley.

“My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met,” Paisley tweeted. “Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

Paisley and Lovato collaborated on Paisley’s 2016 track “Without a Fight” and have performed together several times.

Other stars who have offered support include Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Jason Isbell, Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande.

Morris tweeted that she was thinking of the pop star.

Dan + Shay’s Twitter account shared, “Heartbroken to hear what our friend @ddlovato is going through right now. Sending all the love and positive vibes to her and her family.”

“Hoping for healing for @ddlovato and understanding from those who don’t know firsthand what addiction can do,” Isbell wrote. “Believe it or not, it could happen to you.”

DeGeneres tweeted, “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Grande offered a simple “i love u.”

Law enforcement sources say that Lovato was first treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, at her Hollywood Hills home before being transported to a hospital where is being treated.

“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department additionally told PEOPLE they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”

