Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship Timeline

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have been making us laugh for almost two decades, first meeting when Paisley cast his wife in one of his music videos. The busy pair each have their own successful careers — Paisley as a country artist and Williams-Paisley as an actress — and they recently opened The Store, a free grocery store in Nashville that serves those in need. While they initially thought they were pretty different — a city girl and a country boy — they instantly connected and have been married for 17 years, occasionally sharing sweet snaps of each other on social media as well as some excellent comedic videos.

At first sight Paisley saw his future wife for the first time when he was 19 years old and on a date to the movies. The movie was Father of the Bride, which Williams-Paisley starred in, and Paisley was instantly interested in the girl on the screen. Four years later, the singer went to see the movie's sequel after the girlfriend he saw the first film with dumped him for his best friend. "I thought, She seems like a great girl — smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find," he told Good Housekeeping. (Photo: Getty / Steve Granitz)

Finally meeting A few years later, the pair met in person after Paisley cast Williams-Paisley in his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her." "It felt natural to ask her to be in it," Paisley told Good Housekeeping. "Even though I didn't know if she was married, divorced or just out of rehab."

Popping the question They soon began dating and Paisley eventually proposed at the end of the Venice Beach pier in California. "He woke up one morning and decided he wanted to call me, so I said alright because I'm a sucker for someone who's interested, and we started dating and pretty soon after that, we were engaged," Williams-Paisley told Meredith Viera. (Photo: Getty / Amy Graves)

Tying the Knot The couple was engaged for nine months before marrying in March 2003 at Stauffer Chapel at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. According to IMDB, even though Williams-Paisley's Father of the Bride character Annie wasn't thrilled with the idea of an at-home wedding reception, the Paisleys celebrated their real-life nuptials with a casual "down-home barbecue picnic." View this post on Instagram Feels like ten minutes...under water. Love you @bradpaisley and happy anniversary! ❤️ A post shared by Kimberly Williams-Paisley (@kimberlywilliamspaisley) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Expanding the Family The Paisleys welcomed their first child, son William "Huck" Huckleberry, in 2007, and son Jasper Warren followed in 2009. Paisley and his wife keep their kids' lives private and rarely post about them on social media, though they have talked about their sons in interviews. "So far they're pretty good," Paisley previously said about his boys, via Taste of Country. "I'm really happy with who they're being at this point." View this post on Instagram Still kinda feels like summer #HappyFriday 🌞🌞🌞 A post shared by Kimberly Williams-Paisley (@kimberlywilliamspaisley) on Oct 5, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

Renewing their vows In 2015, Paisley and Williams-Paisley renewed their wedding vows in what Williams-Paisley called "a really, really campy wedding vow renewal ceremony." The actress shared that the ceremony was held at a friend's home and featured the couple's sons. "We had a traditional wedding march. ... Our processional walk," she told Us Weekly. "It was very casual and very campy and silly. It was perfect." (Photo: Getty / Taylor Hill)