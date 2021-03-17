Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary: 'Tears of Joy'

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley marked 18 years of marriage this week, and both stars celebrated the day on social media. In his typically comedic style, Paisley shared a photo of his wife crying. "Happy anniversary @kimberlywilliamspaisley !" he wrote. "Tears of joy... right?"

Williams-Paisley opted for a more traditional anniversary photo, sharing a selfie the two snapped at the beach. "8 years I’ve been married to this man!! I can’t believe all that’s happened and all that we’ve done in that time," her caption read. "Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley." After developing a crush on Williams-Paisley when he saw her on screen in Father of the Bride, the two eventually met after Paisley cast Williams-Paisley in his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her."

They married in March 2003 at Stauffer Chapel at Pepperdine University in Malibu and welcomed son William "Huck" Huckleberry in 2007 and son Jasper Warren in 2009, later renewing their vows in 2015. "We both have very healthy senses of humor," Paisley told The Boot. "Anything I take myself too seriously on, she will gladly cut me down to size on and destroy all pre-conceived notions that I’m cool in any way. That’s the key — a sense of humor."

Paisley and Williams-Paisley also celebrated another anniversary this week when they marked one year since their free grocery store, The Store, opened in Nashville. Williams-Paisley used Instagram to share a video montage of various interviews she and her husband had given about The Store, as well as footage of the couple stocking the shelves.

The video ended with a short message from the duo, beginning with Williams-Paisley. "We could not do it without our volunteers," she said. "We just want to say thank you so much for making The Store what it is. We couldn't do it without you." "No way," her husband added. "We hit our one year milestone this month at @thestore_nashville!" Williams-Paisley captioned the post. "This was a challenging and fortuitous time to open a free grocery, as the number of people facing food insecurity jumped in Nashville (as it did in many parts of the country). We couldn’t have done it without our wonderful board, hardworking staff, volunteers, corporate sponsors, generous donors and our partner @belmontu. THANK YOU everyone!" she wrote, inviting her followers to visit www.thestore.org to learn more.