Bobby Bones Gives Sneak Peek at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Episode

Bobby Bones is giving a sneak peek at his upcoming dance on this week’s Halloween-themed Dancing With the Stars, sharing a few clips of rehearsal with his professional dancing partner Sharna Burgess. The radio host posted a video of the two practicing over the weekend.

“The belly/face plant is not the desired end to this move,” Bones quipped. He also posted a picture of their rehearsal, showing the pair hard at work in anticipation of Week 6 of the competition.

“Trying to get better,” he wrote. “Also taking hands to the face like a boss.”

Bones and Burgess will be dancing to “Mr. Sandman,” with Burgess revealing that Bones will take on another personality as part of their routine.

“I came across this really creepy version of the song and I kind of just fell in love with it,” Burgess told ET Online. “I decided that it was time for Bobby to do a whole other character. We’ve seen him have so much fun. We’ve also seen him get emotional. Now it’s time to get a little bit twisted.”

The Arkansas native admitted he still had plenty of work to do before the Monday, Oct. 29 show.

“I’m still so confused by the whole thing. It’s very strong and, like, sexy — it’s the two things I’m not,” he conceded. “I’m still learning. It’s tough.”

The dance couple also reveal they will be stepping out of their comfort zone, trying a challenging — and potentially dangerous — addition to this week’s routine.

“Lift[ing] isn’t our strong suit in this competition,” Burgess acknowledged. “When you have people like DeMarcus [Ware] and Lindsay [Arnold] that he can literally spin her on his pinky finger.”

“What Bobby and I have, though, is an amazing chemistry,” she added. “We’re gonna be able to play this story and these characters really, really well because it does have a sexiness to it too.”

Bones and Burgess have yet to publicly comment on the rumors of their romance, but Bones does have high praise for his partner, on and off the dance floor.

“[She’s a] therapist / dance coach / whatever else,” Bones gushed.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rich Fury