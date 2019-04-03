Bobby Bones: Sharna Burgess Reveals Emotional Birthday Tribute to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner

Sharna Burgess’ birthday tribute to her winning Dancing With the Stars partner Bobby Bones will make you feel all the best friend feels.

The professional dancer posted a long message for her former dance partner on Instagram Stories Tuesday reliving some of their favorite moments from their season of Dancing With the Stars, for which they ended up grabbing the Mirror Ball Trophy.

“[Mr. Bobby Bones] It’s their freakin birthday!!! Wish I could be there to celebrate with you but since I can’t here’s a little trip down memory lane,” she wrote in the first slide of her story.

Take a look at some of the best moments Burgess revisited during Bones’s birthday.

First Day

Burgess began her tribute to the radio show host taking with footage from his first interview for the show, where he assured the cameras that he would be leaving the season with a win on his hands.

“It was super tough and we were super FRUSTRATED …. but man did you call it,” she wrote alongside the short clip. She followed the clip with some footage of their first practice, leading to their impressive first performance.

Dancing With the Kids

As she relived the aftermath of their epic first performance, Burgess shared an adorable clip of Bones practicing his moves with some younger “big guns” she brought in to help him with his routine.

“Who’s ready to show me their moves?” Burgess said before Bones and the little ones danced on the DWTS stage.

Opening Up

Among the pair’s best performances, Burgess remembered when she got to create a dance number based on Bones’ childhood, specifically his love of books and his desire to step out of his comfort zone.

“Thank you for letting me create this one for you,” Burgess wrote as the touching video played.

Fun at rehearsal

Many of the videos also included both fun and tense moments as the pair worked on their performances. Among the best moments, Burgess shared footage of herself, Bones and performer Lindsey Stirling working on their group dance, and jamming to some MC Hammer hits.

Moments of tension

Burgess also acknowledged some of the low points in her friendship with Bones, including some tension the two faced during rehearsals and her reactions to some of his choices, including the infamous magic trick he performed in one episode of their season together.

“Genuine representation of how it (the magic trick went [laughing out loud]),” Burgess wrote alongside a photo of herself giving a disapproving look at Bones after the iconic performance.

Presenting Together

Bones’ popularity during his season of the ABC dancing competition series led to many cool moments, including when he and Burgess got to present together during 2018 CMA Awards.

Burgess remembered their special night together during one of country music’s biggest nights, but highlighted that her favorite moment from the social occasion was sharing a greasy meal with him.

The Shocking Win

All their hard work ended up paying off, as Burgess relived the moment when the pair won the Mirror Ball Trophy.

“And so the thing that no one though (sic) was possible actually happened,” she wrote alongside footage of their win. She later told Bones that their win was credited to their connection, and the work they did together.

Matching Tattoos

The surprising win led Burgess to do something she never thought possible, she admitted, after she and Bones decided to commemorate their shocking victory with a matching tattoo.

“#NoRagrets,” Burgess wrote, alongside footage of bones getting his ink.

Kind Words

Burgess ended the touching tribute wishing Bone a happy birthday and tugging at her followers’ heartstrings once more.

“You are easily one of the coolest, smartest, most down to earth people I know. I’m so grateful you’re in my life. Happy Birthday Babe, you deserve for all your million dreams to come true.

“Adore you. Miss you and can’t wait to hear how much you cringed watching this hour long tribute,” she ended the post.

Bobby’s Response

On Wednesday, Burgess returned to Instagram to quote Bones’ Instagram Story post of the pair FaceTiming for his birthday.

“[Sharna Burgess] with the last birthday call of the night. (But it’s her tomorrow in Australia),” he wrote, not directly responding to her tribute.

You can see Burgess’ entire message to Bones on her Instagram Story highlights.