Bobby Bones Looks Into Process of Becoming Governor of Arkansas

Bobby Bones has never hidden the fact that he would like to run for office someday. The host of the award-winning iHeartRadio The Bobby Bones Show has begun looking into the process of what it would take to become governor of Arkansas, his home state.

“We’re actually dealing with that now, with a couple of things we’re doing at the station,” Bones revealed on his show. “If it feels funny, I can’t do it anymore. And they know. Work knows. They’re like, ‘We’re not going to put you in a bad situation, because we know you have political ambition.’ [Co-host] Amy and I had a talk a month ago. I was like, ‘Hey, it could happen at any time. Off-air, I was like, ‘Hey, you should get ready. Before we know it, this is going to be the Amy Show.”

“I also had some attorneys go look and see what the language is in the Arkansas State Constitution,” he continued. “You have to live there seven years in a row, but not right now. I’ve already been there. I spent the first part of my life there. I’m covered.”

The reigning Dancing With the Stars champ previously said he has full intentions of being the Arkansas governor at some point in the future.

“I’ll be the governor of Arkansas, for sure,” Bones told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought about running in 2018, but maybe 2022. Probably 2026. I do believe that I will be the governor of my home state of Arkansas.”

Bones’ first priority as governor would be to fix what was broken when he was a child, and remains broken today.

“I grew up with very little, and my education was terrible, so what I want to do is fix impoverished places and fix the education systems,” Bones said. “I believe if you can learn, you can actually go and achieve, so that’s really the core of what I want to help. There’s a lot that I see, but what’s my focus is finding people that come from not a lot and showing them that there’s a way out.”

The 39-year-old also has plans to hopefully one day be the Commander-in-Chief as well.

“I will run for governor. Hopefully I’ll be president. That’s the plan,” Bones acknowledged. “If you don’t set huge goals for yourself, no one else will, so I have the biggest goals.”

Before Bones becomes a politician, he will first take his turn as a co-host of the CMA Fest TV special.

“It’s me, Thomas Rhett, and Kelsea Ballerini,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “We’re hosting. It’s gonna be on ABC in August. So, it’s fantastic they brought me on. I’m pretty pumped.”

The American Idol mentor also has a few more things up his sleeve, which he is keeping to himself, at least for now.

“I’ve got some cool stuff coming up too, which is fun,” Bones teased. “Nobody in my whole life ever thought I was cool, and they still don’t think I’m cool, but they’re like, ‘Huh, how does he keep getting jobs? Maybe we should look at him.’ So it’s been a fun time for me.”

The CMA Fest TV special will air on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Gary Miller