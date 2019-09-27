Bobby Bones on His Future in Politics: ‘I’ll Do It Eventually (Exclusive)

Bobby Bones is already one of the busiest people in entertainment but if he has his way, he’ll someday be even busier. The Dancing With the Stars champion previously revealed he wanted to pursue politics in the future, which he says is something he still believes will happen.

“I’ll do it eventually,” Bones told PopCulture.com exclusively. “It’s a weird thing. It’s weird now ’cause I used to talk about it all the time, and now I’m actually talking about it less because it’s getting more serious.”

The Arkansas native wants to return to the state he left, as a way to serve and give back, although he isn’t exactly sure about the timing.

“I’ve stopped talking about it as much because there have been literal extensions from the body to go, ‘Hey would you consider running in three years?’ And that’s pretty much all I’m gonna say at this point, ’cause I don’t really know what I’m gonna do. Probably not — 13 percent that I would do it in three years.”

Bones, who in addition to his iHeartRadio The Bobby Bones Show, is also taping the next season of American Idol, which will return next year, along with longtime host Ryan Seacrest, and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. But Bones, who wrote two two books: Bare Bones, I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading and Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat., reveals he is working on yet another book — this time for the younger generation.

“We’re working on a kid’s book right now, kind of the idea of a kid’s book, and for me the idea is to be more inclusive with everyone,” Bones explained. “I was picked on a lot, and so I think I would write a book about how we’re all different. I do have the idea already, and the main character is a guy who is definitely different, but ends up being celebrated for what made him different because I think that’s what happens even as adults. Our whole life we’re trying to be the same, we’re trying to just fit in, but then we later find out that what actually made us different was the most valuable thing about us.

“I think that’s a real growing process,” he continued. “It’s mostly the idea that we have now, that I have is, about a character who’s very different, but in the end what made him different and what people were picking on him at first for was actually the reason that he was so awesome. So that’s the message, that it’s not just kids that I try to even share with, but with adults.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Gary Miller