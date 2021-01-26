Bobby Bones and Fiancee Caitlin Parker Appearing On ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’

✖

Bobby Bones and his fiancée, Caitlin Parker, are taking on a new challenge, with the couple set to appear on Running Wild With Bear Grylls. Bones shared the news last week when Bear Grylls called in to The Bobby Bones Show, the latter suggesting the idea as a relationship-building exercise for Bones and Parker.

Bones previously appeared on Grylls' show solo in early 2020 and initially thought that he would never seek out the experience again. "Listen, after I went on the first trip, I thought, 'Well that was fun, I will never do that again,'" he said. "[I] loved Bear, didn’t love some of the cliffs I had to go down and some of the crazy experiences. But Bear reached out and said, ‘Would you guys do it together?’ Caitlin’s not a TV person, but she also is an athlete and loves adventure, so we have accepted his challenge."

Grylls told Bones that he sees the wild as a "bonding" experience and that after Bones and Parker became engaged, he thought that it would be "really fun" to do an episode with a couple. "It's bonding and you can't hide and you've got to kind of face difficult things together... it brings people close, but also, you've got to work together under pressure," he said. "It's like a pressure cooker of marriage, but instead of things taking 25 years to come out, it comes out in about 25 minutes."

He also offered Bones some marriage advice, telling him, "It's the ultimate adventure and it's the one thing really worth protecting above your career and above everything." "You gotta protect it," he added. "You've got to put it number one in your life."

Bones and Parker's episode taped over the weekend and Bones shared an update with fans on Monday, posting a photo of himself and Parker with the caption, "We made it." "We are alive. But not without overcoming some major fears!" he continued. "Our time on 'running wild with Bear Grylls' was equally exhilarating and exhausting . Add in some sheer terror and that’s the mix. This is us in the helicopter after it was over. Frozen but proud. Can’t wait for you guys to see the episode. Will let you know soon when it will be out on @natgeotv! Also @caitcparker is a boss. So determined!" Bones episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls is currently available to stream on Disney+.