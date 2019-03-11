Bobby Bones on Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame: ‘I Don’t Think I Deserve It’

Bobby Bones’ star power continues to climb. The Dancing With the Stars champion hosts his award-winning iHeartRadio show, tours with his band, the Raging Idiots, and performs stand-up comedy shows all over the country. He’s also serving as the in-house mentor for the current season of American Idol.

His achievements have not only earned him millions of fans, three ACM Awards, for National On-Air Personality but, perhaps most importantly, a coveted spot in the American Currents exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, where he joins the likes of Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and more in seeing their accomplishments on display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just got to walk through and see the exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and I’m in a glass casing,” Bones gushed to PopCulture.com. “Not me, although they could have me if they wanted me, I was that excited to be here. But yeah, they have an exhibit up with my ACM Award, my Hall of Fame trophy, the headphones I travel with. It’s crazy to be in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

When it was suggested that Bones had officially become famous, the 38-year-old humbly deflected the title.

“I don’t think that’s the case,” Bones insisted. “I think I’ve done a few things. I don’t even know what fame is anymore … I can walk down the street and nobody cares. Especially if I take my glasses off, even my friends don’t know who I am. All I know is I’m lucky enough to create in a lot of different ways. If it’s being on tour all year last year, doing stand-up, or if it’s being on Idol this year full-time, or even, I wrote a second book [Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat], and oddly enough, it sold really well.

“The radio show’s going into Canada, and to see it all in that trophy case in the Country Music Hall of Fame is a bit strange,” he added. “I don’t think I deserve it, but I’m not going to say no to it.”

Bones rags to riches story is becoming as well known as he is. Born and raised by a single mother who was an addict in rural Arkansas, Bones knew early on he was destined for life far beyond his tiny town. But even he admits his life has already exceeded his own expectations.

“When I was five, this was the goal,” Bones conceded. “But now that it’s happening, I don’t know that ‘surreal’ is the word, but it feels like it all shouldn’t be happening all at once. You work so hard for it, and then when it finally does start to happen, you go, ‘Wow, I can’t believe it’s all happening right now. Last year was a good year. A lot of things started falling into place last year. Hopefully this year will kind of do the same.”

Bones hopes his own story can inspire others that anything is possible if you try – and keep trying.

“I think if you work hard enough, it almost doesn’t matter what your goal is, if it’s physically possible, if it’s physically attainable, I think that we can get it,” said Bones. “I hope to prove that, because I don’t come from any background or have any skill set that’s different from anyone else, so I think what I’m doing is just through hard work, and through all the people that support me, continuing to support.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tara Ziemba