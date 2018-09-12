Bobby Bones Is Bringing a Little Country Music Magic to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bobby Bones is heading to the dance floor!

The radio host has been officially announced as one of the contestants on Dancing With the Stars‘ upcoming 27th season, joining stars like Evanna Lynch, Tinashe and Mary Lou Retton.

The cast was revealed on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, with the show tweeting photos of the stars and their pro partners as their names were revealed.

.@AmericanIdol mentor @mrBobbyBones will find the dancing shoe on the the other foot as @SharnaBurgess teaches him a thing or two in the ballroom! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS pic.twitter.com/3qLVS6XXHN — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

Bones will be paired with pro Sharna Burgess, who shared a photo of the duo on Twitter after her partner was revealed.

“Let’s do this @mrBobbyBones,” she wrote.

Burgess had previously been teasing her partner’s identity on social media.

“My gosh I adore my S27 partner… y’all are gonna love him so much,” she tweeted on Sept. 8. “And his story… just wow. Can’t wait for you to find out.”

Following the announcement, Bones used Twitter to share a quick clip of himself and Burgess practicing, with a shitless Bones leaning Burgess back as she snaps her fingers.

In addition to his Nashville-based radio show, The Bobby Bones Show, Bones will serve as a mentor on the upcoming season of American Idol.

Fans of the radio personality shared their excitement over the news on Twitter, with one person writing that they were “screaming” about Bones’ casting.

I am screaming!! //t.co/83OiFNtvRL — Mary-Faith (@classycurls7) September 12, 2018

Another was proud to see small-town America represented.

OMG LITTLE SMALLTOWN LYNCHBURG IS MAKING IT BIG WITH MR. BOBBY BONES 😭 so proud @mrBobbyBones //t.co/ODm2JY4HC6 — Claire Steger (@steger_claire) September 12, 2018

“I actually yelled in excitement at my desk lol,” wrote a third fan.

I am unreasonably hyped that @mrBobbyBones is going to be on @DancingABC & even more excited that he’s dancing with one of my favorite pros, @SharnaBurgess !!! I actually yelled in excitement at my desk lol! #DWTS #bobbybones #sharnaburgess //t.co/NfKl9oc054 — Tamara Anderson (@tamarajoy0424) September 12, 2018

Someone else wrote that the news “made my morning.”

Bobby Bones is on Dancing With the Stars and that honestly just made my morning — Marissa Stewart (@radical_rissa) September 12, 2018

Only time will tell how Bones performs in the ballroom — find out when Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC.

