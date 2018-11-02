Bobby Bones Announces Country Artists to Appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bobby Bones is giving a few spoilers ahead of next week’s Dancing With the Stars episode. The Arkansas native reveals the show is all about country music, with a few of his famous friends joining him on set.

“Next week’s country week, so I’ve basically kind of been a consultant,” Bones revealed on his own Bobby Bones Show on iHeartRadio. “They’re like, ‘Who do we bring in?’ I said, ‘LANCO,’ so they’re coming in. I’m bringing in Chris Janson to play for me. He’s not going to play one of his songs, because we have to do what’s called a Viennese Waltz. He doesn’t have a Viennese Waltz in his library, so Chris Janson’s gonna play ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love,’ from Elvis.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bones also revealed the remaining contestants will perform in a group dance, split into two teams.

“I was a captain and Joe [Amabile] was a captain, because we’re the worst two, which annoys me,” Bones conceded. “It’s just annoying that they’re not giving me scores. But we drafted teams. He got the first pick. I have on my team Milo [Manheim] and Evanna [Lynch], Harry Potter girl, and John [Schneider] from Dukes of Hazzard. I don’t think overall we have the best dancing team, but we have a team that gets along really well, and that was important to me. We’re dancing to Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ as a group dance.”

Bones is still bothered by his low scores on the recent episode of Dancing With the Stars. The radio show host and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, danced the Argentine Tango to “Mr. Sandman” for a Halloween-themed episode, and although they gave the dance their all, the couple only got 22 out of 30 points.

“Here’s why I get upset whenever I get low scores, and I feel like they should have been higher,” Bones acknowledged. “People are voting and watching, and then I feel like I’m letting them down. And so I do get upset. And, I think I’m working more hours on the dance floor than anybody else. I just don’t want to let our listeners down, who are watching and voting for me, because I know that’s a big thing, to actually pick up a phone and call a TV show.”

“So Dancing With the Stars happens,” he continued. “I do my dance. It’s to ‘Mr. Sandman,’ a slow version. I did what I felt like was every step right. I thought it was good for me, and I thought it was better than the scores that I got.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Theo Wargo