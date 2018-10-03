Bobby Bones Comments on Low ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Score

Bobby Bones and dance pro Sharna Burgess danced a Quickstep earlier this week on Dancing With the Stars. Although their routine, which included a magic trick, didn’t include any serious flaws, the couple only earned a 19 out of 30, disappointing the radio show host.

Sorry I didn’t get better scores tonight. I tried hard. Amd thought I improved. And will try harder next week. Thanks for calling and voting for me. — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 3, 2018

“Sorry I didn’t get better scores tonight,” Bones tweeted. “I tried hard. And thought I improved. And will try harder next week. Thanks for calling and voting for me.”

Burgess gave props to Bones, sharing her feelings on Instagram along with a picture of the two on the dance floor.

“@mrbobbybones I would actually say that you danced better tonight than last night, so for me I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote. “We survived an insane week, we learned a magic trick and performed it on live TV… AND you grew as a dancer. Let’s show them next week just how much you’ve grown. Proud of you B.”

Bones and Burgess, who have sparked rumors of a romance, have endured a few highs and lows in their own partnership as well. After Bones unexpectedly “flossed” after their foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s “Theme from New York, New York,” Burgess admitted she was already growing weary of Bones’ on-stage antics.

“Right now I’m mad at him,” Burgess confessed to Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t want to control him, I just want him to believe in the dancing that he does,” she continued. “I love the way he celebrates and I love what he brings to the dance floor, I just want him to finish the last move. That’s all! And then he can celebrate and party.”

Her disappointment was not without merit, at least according to Bones.

“That’s true! It’s absolutely true. This is no set-up,” Bones said. “She is ticked at me, and she deserves to be.”

Bones also gave a public shout-out to his dancing pro, commending her for her patience with him.

Hey @SharnaBurgess . You can crush some velvet and trying to teach this geek to dance. You are the best ! pic.twitter.com/QEmRAmfYNA — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 3, 2018

“Hey @SharnaBurgess,” tweeted Bones. “You can crush some velvet and trying to teach this geek to dance. You are the best!”

Paralympian Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev are the most recent couple eliminated from the competition. Dancing With the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

