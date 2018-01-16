Bobby Bones Announces ‘The Bobby Bones Show Class of 2018’ Artists

Nashville radio personality Bobby Bones has announced the five artists that will make up this year’s “The Bobby Bones Show Class of 2018,” naming Jillian Jacqueline, Morgan Evans, Jimmie Allen, Kassi Ashton and Brandon Ray as his artists to watch for the next 12 months.

The five artists span a range of sounds within the country music genre, beginning with Jacqueline, whose soulful voice and well-written lyrics have already earned her numbers of fans. In 2017, she released her Side A EP and recently made her television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans, who many fans know is married to fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini, is looking to make a name for himself on the American country music scene, bringing his brand of pop country to radio last year with debut single “Kiss Somebody,” followed by his latest offering, “I Do,” a gorgeous tribute to his now-wife.

Allen released a self-titled EP in 2017 and is ready to make a name for himself in country music this year, as is Ashton, who recently signed with UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records.

Bones rounds things out with Ray, who has gifted fans with a handful of songs and is sure to break through with an upcoming project. Ray is also set to join the radio host as musical support on his 14-city Red Hoodie Comedy Tour.

Bones’ annual grouping allows him to celebrate and promote new artists that he believes in, giving them an extra boost to help them achieve success in the music industry. The only criteria for an artist to be selected by Bones is that they have never had a Top 40 song.

“I love these artists. And I think other people should too,” Bones said in a press release. “I’m thankful for my listeners for letting me be the advocate for new music in Nashville.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @jillianjmusic