Bobby Bones Claims Carrie Underwood’s Face Looked the Same in First Interview

Well-known radio host Bobby Bones was the first to interview Carrie Underwood, on his The Bobby Bones Show, after her injury. The singer, who fell in November, resulting in surgery and more than 40 stitches to her face, returned to the spotlight with her single, “Cry Pretty,” opening up to Bones for the first time about her accident, and why she stayed out of the public eye for several months.

Bones, a close friend of Underwood, admits he expected to see much more of a difference in the singer than what he actually saw.

“Carrie’s awesome,” Bones tells PEOPLE. “I told her when she came in that I expected this crazy facial difference in her and had she not said something about it I just don’t think I would’ve noticed.She said she puts a lot of makeup on but again I was sitting three feet from her and there really wasn’t anything crazy.”

Perhaps surprisingly, it was Underwood’s idea to appear on The Bobby Bones Show, so she could finally share her story.

“Luckily for me, I have a relationship with Carrie,” says Bones. “We’ve performed together, we know each other, we live close to each other in Nashville. We do have a bit of history, at least in friendship, so when it was time for her to come back it was like, ‘Hey I want to come on the show because you’ll give me the most fair representation.’”

Underwood released a letter to her fans in April, saying, among other things, that she was worried about her appearance.

“I think, in her mind, it was a pretty bad injury that took a while to come back from,” says Bones. “I think she feels that she looks different because she wrote that in her letter to the fans especially early on. She said, ‘I may not look the same.’ And she had reconstruction on her face but she looks wonderful. I don’t know that I would’ve even noticed it.”

