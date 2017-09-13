Blake Shelton and Usher Perform Knockout Rendition of ‘Stand By Me’ at Harvey Benefit Telethon

Blake Shelton and Usher came together to sing a knockout rendition of “Stand By Me” at Tuesday night’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon.

R&B icon Usher started out the rendition to a smattering of applause from the audience, and was soon joined by country music singer Shelton and his guitar.

The two The Voice judges performed while audience members and viewers did their part to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Immediately before the performance, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon shared a story of one mom, Colette Sulcer, who lost her life in the floodwaters of Harvey, leaving behind her 3-year-old daughter Jordyn Grace.

In 2013, Shelton hosted Healing in the Heartland, a benefit concert for victims of the F-5 tornado which struck Moore, Oklahoma and killed 24 people. Even then, he called on Usher to help him sing his single “Home.”

After Tuesday’s benefit event, Usher shared a series of photos of the night on Instagram, calling Shelton a friend for life. “Felt good to come togther,” he wrote in the caption.

At press time, the Hand in Hand benefit, which telecasted live from Nashville, New York and Los Angeles, has raised $14.5 million.

Celebrities like George Straight, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyoncé and Jimmy Fallon came together to promote donating to the cause.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @usher