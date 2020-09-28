Blake Shelton Says He's Trying to Lose Weight After Gaining '117 Pounds' in Quarantine

✖

Like many of us, Blake Shelton added a few pounds to his frame during the many months of quarantine, but the country star told Ellen DeGeneres that he's now ready to lose the "117 pounds" he gained this year. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Shelton shared that his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, had dyed his hair after it went from "salt and pepper" to "just salt."

"I actually really liked it," Shelton said of his new look. "I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. Now I'm actually trying to lose weight. I'm not opposed to having her color my hair again. I don't care. If it makes her happy, I'm cool with it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Aug 18, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

The 44-year-old told DeGeneres that he first decided to dye his hair after the two appeared onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April and Stefani gave Shelton a haircut on camera.

"We were on Jimmy's show and I think I saw a picture back, I turned my head to the side at some point, and it was just... it was no more salt and pepper, it's just salt," Shelton recalled. "So I said, 'Oh my God, when did this happen to me?' We're goofing around with my hair and I never really pay attention to my hair, and because of all this coverage that we had because she was jacking around with my hair I was like, 'Oh my God, it's completely white! How have I not noticed this? I'm on television all the time! I'm on a show! How do I not see that I look like a game show host all of a sudden?'"

After Shelton's realization, he ordered some Just For Men dye and tried it "for a while" but "wasn't doing it right." "It had too much color, it was like blue or purple or something," he explained. "So then [Stefani] just said, 'Let's just do it right.' And at that time, I didn't care because nobody's gonna see me, we were quarantined, so that's the time to mess around."

Shelton and Stefani were together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma for several months at the beginning of quarantine and only recently relocated to Los Angeles to film The Voice. "It was cool because Gwen, the time that she's spent in Oklahoma over the years has been a week here, a week there," Shelton shared. "She got to be there and actually see it go from pretty much winter to spring to summer and see some seasons change. It was actually the first time that I've been able to be there for that long to see all that happen again. We loved it."