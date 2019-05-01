Blake Shelton: ‘The Voice’ Fans Weigh in on His ‘Secret’ Showtime Drink Ingredient

Blake Shelton’s Twitter followers were in stitches when the artist revealed his tongue-in-cheek secret to coaching on The Voice, which lies within his ever-present cup.

Monday, the “God’s Country” artist took to social media with a tutorial of how to make his favorite drink ahead of show time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One of the number one question I get asked every week is, ‘What are you drinking on the show? You got your cup there, you’re always drinking it,’” he said, prepping the drink in his trailer. “I’m tired of the question. I’m just gonna show you what I’m drinking, and I’m gonna show you this every week so you don’t have to wonder anymore.”

Filling his cup with what Shelton joked was “something called ice,” the country star then took a bottle of Smithworks Vodka from the cabinet, which he poured a generous serving from, adding a splash of Sprite.

With Monday being “a very important episode,” Shelton explained he was using a lighter pour than usual.

Was that drink a little potent..lol your adorable and it’s nobody’s business if your drinking you are a grown man and also you do a damn good job as a coach and a performer..you work very hard and the alcohol doesn’t get in your way so cheers to an awesome guy like you — Kathy Davis (@KathyDa35985429) April 30, 2019

Yesssssss now that’s what I’m talking about @blakeshelton make that nice and strong. And agreed @adamlevine team 😂😂 trying to be kind (NOT). No pressure tonight just sit back and enjoy the music 🎶 everyone !! — Lori (@judgesclk) April 30, 2019

“I have eight people on the show tonight, and I’m very nervous for all of them,” he explained. “[John Legend] has six people, [Kelly Clarkson] has 6 people, [Adam Levine] only has four, because he sucks.”

Shelton joked of his Voice nemesis and Maroon 5 frontman, “It’s not his artists’ fault that he’s a horrible coach.”

The dig at Levine and “secret” drink recipe had Shelton’s followers cracking up in the replies.

Thank you for the tutorial. You look very handsome & happy. Cheers. 🖤 — MJ (@laughterisrad) April 30, 2019

Way to go Blake just tell it like it is!⭐️❤️💋🔥 — Lee Bronze (@Bronze13) April 30, 2019

I just love you @blakeshelton lol I wish most of us had your sense of humor/personality!! I could listen to you talk all day and night lol — Brandi (@McwethyBrandi) April 30, 2019

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC