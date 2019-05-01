Blake Shelton: ‘The Voice’ Fans Weigh in on His ‘Secret’ Showtime Drink Ingredient

Country

Blake Shelton’s Twitter followers were in stitches when the artist revealed his tongue-in-cheek secret to coaching on The Voice, which lies within his ever-present cup.

Monday, the “God’s Country” artist took to social media with a tutorial of how to make his favorite drink ahead of show time.

“One of the number one question I get asked every week is, ‘What are you drinking on the show? You got your cup there, you’re always drinking it,’” he said, prepping the drink in his trailer. “I’m tired of the question. I’m just gonna show you what I’m drinking, and I’m gonna show you this every week so you don’t have to wonder anymore.”

Filling his cup with what Shelton joked was “something called ice,” the country star then took a bottle of Smithworks Vodka from the cabinet, which he poured a generous serving from, adding a splash of Sprite.

With Monday being “a very important episode,” Shelton explained he was using a lighter pour than usual.

“I have eight people on the show tonight, and I’m very nervous for all of them,” he explained. “[John Legend] has six people, [Kelly Clarkson] has 6 people, [Adam Levine] only has four, because he sucks.”

Shelton joked of his Voice nemesis and Maroon 5 frontman, “It’s not his artists’ fault that he’s a horrible coach.”

The dig at Levine and “secret” drink recipe had Shelton’s followers cracking up in the replies.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC

