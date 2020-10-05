Blake Shelton Teases Kane Brown as 'The Voice' Battle Advisor

✖

Blake Shelton is currently in Los Angeles filming the upcoming season of The Voice, which means Shelton and his fellow coaches have been working with their team members as well as their celebrity mentors. On Saturday, Oct. 3, Shelton gave fans a few clues about who his battle advisor is for the season, sharing a series of videos on his Instagram Story.

"Hey y’all, it’s Blake Shelton here and here’s what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna give you two clues and you’re gonna try to figure out who my battle advisor is this season, you ready?" he began. The first clue was a list of four artists, and Shelton said that his advisor had collaborated with all of them save for one. The names listed were John Legend, Ava Max, Lauren Alaina and Maren Morris, and Brown has collaborated with all of those stars save for Morris. The only other country artist to collaborate with pop singer Ava Max is Thomas Rhett, who has not worked with Alaina or Legend.

Shelton's second clue was a snippet of his advisor singing Uncle Kracker's "Follow Me," and Brown's recognizable voice instantly gave him away as the answer.

Shelton previously gave his fans a clue about one of the stars stepping in to help out his team, and looking back at it now, it's fair to guess that he was talking about Brown, who is known for his laid-back persona. "Working with my superstar mentor for TeamBlake today," he tweeted on Aug. 30. "I’m not going to say WHO it is but I will say Ive learned today that this person is in absolutely NO HURRY about ANYTHING. Like, if there’s a tornado coming they ain’t gonna make it."

The Voice is currently being filmed without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, and host Carson Daly said on a recent episode of Today that things are "different."

"We've been gearing up for season 19 of The Voice. We've been hard at work putting the show together during these obviously strange times," he said. "We couldn't shake hands. The coaches couldn't hug their artists in the blind auditions. It's different."

"The show's great in a lot of ways because it's so intimate," Daly continued. "No audience, so it really becomes more about the voice in an odd way. It's still the same old Voice that you love. This group is great."

Season 19 of The Voice premieres on Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.