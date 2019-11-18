Blake Shelton Calls Taylor Swift ‘so Smart’ After Her Appearance on ‘The Voice’

On the current season of The Voice, Taylor Swift served as a Mega Mentor, giving advice and well-earned tidbits of wisdom to the aspiring sings, and inspiring the four coaches along the way as well. Blake Shelton recently spoke out about Swift, praising her for her business savvy as much as her talent.

“She’s just so smart,” Shelton praised, according to Entertainment Tonight). “We all know how talented Taylor is, but I think 50 percent of her success is also combining her talent with literally how smart she is. Every time I’m around her, I love soaking it in and listening to her talk. And how she always has something to say or a way of looking at something that I never have thought that way.

“People are always blown away when she comes on the show from that side of it,” he continued. “Once you get past the, ‘[It’s Taylor Swift!’ Then you’re even more impressed by her when you can get that out of the way and then soak in who she is.”

This isn’t the first time Shelton has spoken out about his adoration for Swift. The Oklahoma native previously lauded the “Lover” singer for her advice she doled out to the contestants.

“She’s been a mega mentor on the show a few years ago,” Shelton told Access. “I don’t remember what season it was. She’s such a natural at it. She’s so talented, and she’s super smart too, and she has the ability to look at somebody, watch them perform and go, ‘Oh. If you only did this or that, you could take it to the next level.’”

Shelton didn’t comment on Swift’s reignited feud with Big Machine, after Swift claimed her former record label is preventing her from performing some of her older music at the 2019 American Music Awards, a claim Big Machine label head, Scott Borchetta, vehemently denies.

Shelton just earned his tenth CMA Award (Single of the Year for “God’s Country”), marking his first win in the category.

“For me, it was a little bit of a throwback with a little more of a rock edge,” Shelton shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the CMA Awards after his milestone win. “I knew that there were at least some people out there that were starving for a song like that, because I was one of them. But I had no idea that it would do everything that it did for me, and [I’d] stand up holding one of these things, because you can never see that coming.

“But I’m really happy it did because it shows me that there’s still an audience out there that’s starving for music like that and radio,” he added, “it still gives it a chance and it works for all of us.”

