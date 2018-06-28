Blake Shelton Surprises Gwen Stefani on First Night of Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday night in spectacular fashion, and the star’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, made sure to show his leading lady a little extra love before her big debut.

In her Instagram Story, Stefani shared several of the extravagant flower bouquets she received on Wednesday, one of which was from Shelton.

Comprised of several purple flowers and a bunch of bright yellow sunflowers, Stefani shared a video of the display with the caption, “I love my Blake!!!!”

The bouquet also included a sweet note, which Stefani shared on her Story with a heart encircling the card.

“You’ve worked so hard on this show, congrats on opening night!!! I love you!!!” the card read, with Stefani writing that it was from her “best friend.”

Shelton was also on hand to watch the show, hanging out in Stefani’s dressing room during the evening as well.

The No Doubt singer shared a snap of herself in the room looking at Shelton, who was sitting on a couch looking at his phone with a lap full of kids, at least one of whom belonged to Stefani.

Stefani’s show, Just a Girl, is held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, with Stefani perform a slew of her classic hits on opening night, including “Hollaback Girl” and the No Doubt classic “Don’t Speak.”

Stefani also opened up to the crowd about how she first started expressing herself through songwriting while discussing the residency’s title song, No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”

“Songwriting is the thing that helped me get my identity and my confidence and helped me to think I had any value at all in this world,” she explained. “Being able to write my feelings in songs struck me. I didn’t know I had that in me and I don’t think anyone around me expected it as well.”

“It wasn’t until probably writing ‘Just a Girl,’ when I realized that the way that I felt was the way a lot of people felt and I was somehow able to put that into a song where people could relate,” the mom of three continued. “That was when I started to realize that I could connect and it felt so good.”

She also slipped in a shout-out to Shelton after changing into a glittering Western-themed ensemble.

“You don’t know what it’s’ like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton,” Stefani told the crowd. “This is like my fantasy come true. Thanks for sharing it with me.”

Stefani’s residency has 25 shows planned, with the current leg set to wrap on July 21. The 48-year-old will return for another leg in December and a third in February.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg