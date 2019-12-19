Blake Shelton Surprised With New Career Accolade on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Blake Shelton might have lost in the Season 17 finale of The Voice to Kelly Clarkson, but he is still a winner when it comes to making music! The singer was surprised with a plaque while on Clarkson’s own The Kelly Clarkson Show, celebrating the single achieving double-platinum status, for sales in excess of two million units.

“On behalf of Blake’s label, Warner Music Nashville, I want to present Blake with this double-platinum plaque, in honor of ‘God’s Country’ selling more than two million copies,” Clarkson said. “That’s amazing.”

Shelton also spoke out about his surprising Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance, also for “God’s Country.” The nod marks Shelton’s eighth, although he has yet to actually win a Grammy Award.

“You never know until a couple years later, when you get past it, and look back, but it’s gotta be,” Shelton said, when asked by Clarkson if “God’s Country” was his biggest single to date. “That was a big record. And for me to get nominated for a Grammy, they hate me at the Grammys, so for them to be like, ‘Oh my God, just nominate him, just put him in there. It’s fine.”

Shelton lost to Clarkson for the third time on The Voice, with Clarkson’s Jake Hoot beating out Shelton’s Ricky Duran, who came in second place.

“I am amazed that Jake has made it that far in the show, with the worst coach in the history of The Voice,” Shelton quipped before he and Clarkson took a toast with his won Smithworks vodka.

“He made it all the way to the finale because I’m horrible,” Clarkson retorted.

All kidding aside, Clarkson and Shelton will return, along with John Legend, as coaches, although Gwen Stefani will be replaced by Nick Jonas.

“I’m starting to hate the guy because I’m competing with him now,” Shelton joked to Entertainment Tonight. “He is a tough, tough guy to go against. When you turn your chair around and there’s a young person up there, and they’re trying to choose between me and then Nick Jonas sitting down there, I’m screwed almost every time. So yeah, he can kiss my a–– till the season’s over.”

Legend’s Katie Kadan came in third place, while Stefani’s Rose Short came in fourth place during the Season 17 finale.

Shelton is back at radio with “Hell Right,” a duet with Trace Adkins. Both “God’s Country” and “Hell Right” are from Shelton’s latest Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, which was just released.

