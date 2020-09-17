Blake Shelton 'Shocked and Honored' After Winning ACM Award for 'God's Country'

Blake Shelton was one of the artists who heard their name called during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night, taking home Single of the Year for "God's Country." "Holy cow, single of the year! This is a complete shock and an absolute honor," he said as he accepted the award.

"I want to take just a second to take Scott Hendricks for producing this record and bringing this song to my attention," he continued. "Thank you to Warner Bros. Records for all the hard work you do, the promotion staff, everybody involved, thanks for continuing to somehow prop me up after 20 years of doing this. Obviously, country radio for playing the crap out of not only this song but you've been so good to me with all my singles. Thank you for that. Thank you to my management and thank you to the fans and thank you Gwen Stefani for continuing to encourage me to keep doing this and keep trying and being my inspiration. And thank you God. Thank you everybody, Single of the Year! Yes!"

On Twitter, Shelton continued to express his gratitude for the win, tweeting that he was "shocked and honored" by the win "after all these years."

WOW! Single of the year! Damn y’all after all these years I’m still always so shocked and honored. Thank you to everyone who played a part in this song... THIS IS GOD’S COUNTRY!!! #ACMawards — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 17, 2020

The Oklahoma native also performed during the show, virtually taking the stage at The Bluebird Café in Nashville alongside girlfriend Gwen Stefani to perform their latest duet, "Happy Anywhere. "The two actually recorded their performance in Los Angeles in front of a green screen, where they are filming The Voice.

"I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Shelton said before the performance. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

"God's Country" was written by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, and Hardy and was released in March 2019. The song won Single of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards and earned Shelton a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance this year. The song appears on Shelton's December 2019 compilation album Fully Loaded: God's Country.