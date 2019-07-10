Blake Shelton Reveals the ‘Most Shocking Moment’ of His 20-Year Career

Blake Shelton has had a lot of surprising moments in his two-decade career, but one memory stands out above the rest – and it just happened. The Oklahoma native says being given “God’s Country,” which just became a No. 1 hit, beats every moment he has ever had.

“It was the most shocking moment I’ve had in my 20 years of doing this,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “I was in a place physically that I consider to be God’s country doing the thing that makes me feel the most connected to God, which is working on the land.”

Shelton previously opened up about “God’s Country,” recalling that he was actually working on his ranch, operating a skid steer while listening to songs, when he heard “God’s Country” for the first time.

“I was shocked,” Shelton recounted. “I had to stop and just listen to this song, because the song was talking to me about a place that I was in at that moment, which was a place in the middle of nowhere that meant something to me that probably nobody else could ever understand, what that is and what it is inside of me and what my connection is to the land.”

The song means more to the 43-year-old than it might have earlier in his career.

“It’s almost like a chance to stop and catch your breath and go, ‘We’re still all here. We still like this stuff, too, right?’” Shelton reflected.

“Who would have ever thought that almost 20 years into my career, I’d have my biggest hit yet?” he continued. “I really feel like ‘God’s Country’ is that now. I was a little bit apprehensive about saying that maybe a month or two ago when it felt like it was taking off, but now it could be that. It’s unbelievable to me — the power of a song.”

“God’s Country” was written by Devin Dawson, HARDY and Jordan Schmidt, three writers Shelton feels indebted to for giving him the chance to record the song.

“They were just looking for somebody to sing it, and there I was waving my hand in the corner,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting for me. There’s not that many songs that hit me like that one hit me.”

Before the success of “God’s Country,” Shelton admits he was worried that his career had already reached its pinnacle, but now, with another chart-topping hit, he’s ready to get back to work.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I have a couple of more songs I’m super excited about,” Shelton hinted.

