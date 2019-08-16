Blake Shelton Releases Rowdy ‘Hell Right’ With Trace Adkins

Blake Shelton’s new single is out! The Oklahoma native just released “Hell Right,” a duet with Trace Adkins. The song, which follows the success of his multi-week No. 1, “God’s Country,” was written by HARDY, David Garcia and Brett Tyler.

“Hell Right” begins with Adkins and Shelton speaking, and is in many ways reminiscent of their previous collaboration, “Hillbilly Bone,” released in 2009. But Shelton might never have recorded “Hell Right,” if he didn’t know that HARDY, who co-wrote “God’s Country,” was also a writer on the tune.

“The first time I ever heard ‘Hell Right,’ [producer] Scott Hendricks sent it over to me — and we had pretty much decided that we were finished recording for a while, and I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Blake told Nash Country Daily. “But he said that HARDY had written a song and he wanted me to hear it, so with the success of ‘God’s Country’ and just knowing how talented that guy is, I thought, ‘Man, I better at least listen to it even though I don’t see myself going in and recording.’

“About three-quarters of the way through the song, I decided, ‘Oh, my god, I’m not done recording. I’ve gotta go cut this song,’” he continued. “It’s just so much fun and just so infectious. It seems like something that would be great to have out this summer, like, ‘Let’s do this thing, let’s get it out now.’ It’s one of the reasons that I’ve been so excited about not releasing an album because it’s awesome to be able to react to great songs and just get ’em out there to the fans.”

Shelton previously said he wasn’t sure he would release an entire record, at least not right away.

“I don’t think I’m really working on an album still, to be honest with you,” Shelton told PopCulture.com and other media. “I just want to record some songs and release them. I know it’s inevitable that we are going to have a project and we’ve already had some calls this week [with] the label; there’s no way they’re not going to try put together some kind of a project, so I know that’s going to happen. But I’m loving just recording a song and putting it out there. I don’t know how people consume – I never thought I would say people consume music. We always just bought records, growing up.

“I’m still trying to get a grip on it; I don’t really understand it,” he continued. “I know that it’s a good thing when a song is big, like ‘God’s Country’ and somehow people make money on it with streaming, or whatever people do now to make money in the record industry. I don’t understand how it works. I love, I kind of love this weird spot we’re in because it’s a blast for me to just sit back and go, ‘Okay, now what else y’all got? I’ll go cut it. Let’s go cut it next week and put it out the week after that if you want to.’”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin