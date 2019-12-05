Blake Shelton’s Relationship With Gwen Stefani Increased His Faith in God

Before Blake Shelton fell in love with Gwen Stefani, he was newly divorced from Miranda Lambert, and unsure if or when, he would ever fall in love again. But now that he is more than four years into his relationship with Stefani, with their relationship seemingly stronger than ever, Shelton says his romance not only reignited his faith in love, but also in God.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

It was Stefani who encouraged Shelton to return to church, which made him realize it was time to “turn a page” and focus on his own spirituality.

The Oklahoma native makes his feelings for Stefani clear in “Nobody But You,” a duet with his girlfriend that appears on his upcoming Fully Loaded: God’s Country album.

“I was just floored,” Shelton said. “I realized how important that song was for me, and where I am in my life right now. I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know, ‘This has got to get to Blake because it fits his story.’”

The song articulates his relationship with Stefani in a way that Shelton had not expressed before.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Shelton predicts that the song, written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman and Tommy Lee James, will be a pivotal one in both his personal life and his career.

“I just think it’s magical,” Shelton said. “I literally think it’s as important of a song as I’ve ever recorded. I want it to be out, like right now. I think it’s a big hit, to be honest. But, I just think it’s just timeless.”

Fully Loaded: God’s Country will be released on Dec. 13.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur