Kid Rock Reacts to Toby Keith's Death

Toby Keith is being remembered as an "incredible talent" and "a fun guy" by friend and fellow country artist Kid Rock following the "Red Solo Cup" artist's death Monday at 62 years old. Kid Rock took to X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday to pay tribute to Keith, who battled stomach cancer for more than two years before his passing.

"Toby Keith was a tried and true, red, white, and blue, AMERICAN BADASS!" wrote the "American Bad Ass" artist. "RIP TK, sure gonna miss ya Big Dog. Thanks for the music and all the great memories." Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, continued to honor his late friend in an interview with Fox & Friends Tuesday, saying, "He had so many great memories, such a talent. He's going to be missed."

"He was such an incredible talent and he loved his family like he loved his country. And we should also not forget what a what a fun guy he was," added the "All Summer Long" musician. "My heart goes out to his family, all his friends here in Nashville, all around the country, all around the world. But I'm especially thinking of his wife and his children right now."

Keith is survived by his wife Tricia, three children, and four grandchildren. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter's family took to X to reveal he had "passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family." They continued in a statement, "He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time." While the musician's official cause of death has not been revealed, the "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he posted on X at the time. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

Since Keith's passing, plenty of country artists have taken to social media to pay their respects. "Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith's passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans," wrote Jason Aldean Tuesday. "Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man." Carrie Underwood added on Instagram, "Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven. Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We're gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."