Blake Shelton Announces New Album, ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ out in December

New music from Blake Shelton is on the way! The singer announced Fully Loaded: God’s Country, will be released on Dec. 13. The 12-track project will include five new songs, including “God’s Country” and “Hell Right,” along with seven previously-recorded hits.

“Well, I knew the label would come up with some plan to release an album,” Shelton said in a statement about his next set of tunes. “I’ve been vocal about how much I like this new way of releasing songs more frequently. It keeps me excited and gives me the opportunity to find the hot new song that I love and get it out to the fans quickly. I think they like it too.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With five new songs on this album, you’ve got ‘God’s Country,’ ‘Hell Right’ and a few more that haven’t come out yet—maybe I wasn’t supposed to say that. But the fans will hear most of the music on Fully Loaded before it hits the streets in December.”

The Oklahoma native previously acknowledged he was enjoying releasing music without feeling the constraints of making an entire record.

“I don’t know about a direction,” Shelton shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “To be honest with you, I’m just having fun. At this point in my life and career things feel like everything is icing on the cake for me, at this point. All I want to do is make the records that I want to make, with the people that I want to make them with. Outside of that I don’t care how they package it or what they do with it.”

Shelton, who has already released ten studio albums, plus a Christmas record and several compilation projects, earlier revealed that he was more interested in sharing music with his fans than releasing a record.

“I don’t think I’m really working on an album still, to be honest with you,” Shelton said. “I just want to record some songs and release them. I know it’s inevitable that we are going to have a project and we’ve already had some calls this week [with] the label; there’s no way they’re not going to try put together some kind of a project, so I know that’s going to happen. But I’m loving just recording a song and putting it out there. I don’t know how people consume – I never thought I would say people consume music. We always just bought records, growing up.

“I’m still trying to get a grip on it; I don’t really understand it,” he continued. “I know that it’s a good thing when a song is big, like ‘God’s Country’ and somehow people make money on it with streaming, or whatever people do now to make money in the record industry. I don’t understand how it works. I love, I kind of love this weird spot we’re in because it’s a blast for me to just sit back and go, ‘Okay, now what else y’all got? I’ll go cut it. Let’s go cut it next week and put it out the week after that if you want to.’”

Shelton will have to juggle putting the finishing touches on Fully Loaded with his time on The Voice. The show airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz