What Blake Shelton Fans Are Saying to His Alleged Miranda Lambert ‘High Road’ Tweet

Blake Shelton’s shady tweet about karma and the “high road” amid Miranda Lambert cheating […]

Blake Shelton’s shady tweet about karma and the “high road” amid Miranda Lambert cheating rumors is drawing mixed reactions from fans.

The famed country singer seemingly took a shot at ex-wife Miranda Lambert Thursday when he tweeted “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma.”

Lambert is facing accusations that she began a relationship with her current boyfriend, Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, while he was still married to Staci Nelson, who recently filed for divorce. While many fans were quick to make the connection between Shelton’s tweet and the allegations, the shady antics drew plenty of mixed reviews.

“I am confused why you would even care enough to make such comments. It’s been almost 3 years. I thought you were content with your life now!! Just trying to understand something that’s really none of my business,” one person commented.

“Blake we love you brother. We were behind you always. Only those who choose to be blind couldn’t see the truth. May you always feel loved. God bless Gwen for being your rock,” wrote another.

“Sounds like somebody is resentful and revengeful,” another person commented.

Another person is saying “cowboy hat off to you” and praising The Voice judge for “taking the high road.”

However, others simply seemed to be shocked by the tweet.

Shelton added fuel to the fire by retweeting a fan’s response to the tweet with a lyric from girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s song “This Is What The Truth Feels Like.”

In 2015, Shelton and Lambert announced their split after four years of marriage, the news shocking country music fans.

While the country music world’s former golden couple has refrained from commenting on their split, many have long speculated that Shelton’s 2016 hit “She’s Got a Way With Words” actually referenced Lambert’s infidelity.

“When we recorded the vocals for some of these songs, I was only six months removed from when all the crap went down,” Shelton told Billboard about the inspiration behind his post-divorce album. “When you have a broken heart — at least, when I do — you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell.”

Following Lambert’s divorce from Shelton, she began dating Anderson East. The couple dated for a little more than two years, before breaking up sometime in early 2018.

In January, she invited Felker’s band to join her on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, while Felker was still married to wife Staci Nelson and Lambert was still dating East. Nelson filed for divorce from Felker in February after reportedly learning of her husband’s infidelity.

