Blake Shelton Kisses Gwen Stefani’s Father on the Cheek for His 74th Birthday

Blake Shelton helped Gwen Stefani‘s father, Dennis Stefani, celebrate his 74th birthday with a big kiss on the cheek! Stefani captured the moment on social media, sharing the touching photo in her Instagram Story.

Stefani also posted a photo of Shelton standing by a flag for the July 4th holiday, before she returned to Las Vegas, where she is continuing her Just a Girl residency.

“Happy 4th of July muffins,” Stefani captioned the photo.

Stefani didn’t say where her family was celebrating Independence Day, but she has recently opened up about how fond she is of Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma.

“There’s something about going to Oklahoma that fulfills a need inside me that I didn’t even know I had,” Stefani told Travel Girl. “It’s a need for space, nature and freedom. You don’t really think about it until you have the freedom of going somewhere like Oklahoma where it’s just miles of untouched nature and it’s so beautiful.

“It’s really something I didn’t even know I was craving,” she continued. “I feel really blessed to travel there. It’s a place where I can unwind, just have fun and not think about anything. My family really enjoys it as well.”

Stefani and Shelton will both spend at least part of the fall in her Los Angeles home, since they will both return for Season 17 of The Voice, after Adam Levine announced he was leaving the show.

“I’m not a competitive person,” Stefani conceded about being on the show. “In fact, competition makes me really uncomfortable. It was probably one of the reasons I almost didn’t do the show, because I couldn’t picture myself pitching myself and trying to fight, especially against a very competitive person like Adam Levine.

“Blake [Shelton] and Adam were so good at that,” she continued. “The longer I was on the show, the more I understood what I needed to do to ‘pitch’ for an artist and to go for it.”

Shelton is grateful that Stefani will be on this season of The Voice, even though he had nothing to do with her return.

“By the time I found out what was going on, which was only about 12 hours before the announcement, they had already reached out to Gwen’s camp and said, ‘Look, Adam’s decided he’s gonna move on. We’re ready for Gwen if she’s in,’” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m trying to get in the middle of this.

“Literally, I got on the phone with one of the NBC executives, and I was saying, ‘Hey man, if Adam’s gonna do this, we have got to –’” he continued, “and before I could even finish my sentence, she said, ‘Blake, it’s done. What are you doing?’ And I went, ‘Oh, OK. Perfect.’”

