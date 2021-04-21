Blake Shelton Keeps His People's Sexiest Man Alive Issue in the Bathroom

✖

Blake Shelton was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, and it's an honor he still treasures. During a press conference at Ole Red's Orlando location last week, Shelton revealed that his personal issue of the magazine will not be one of the many pieces of memorabilia he sends to the newest location of his restaurant, since he likes to peruse it on occasion.

After Ryman Hospitality Properties Chairman and CEO Colin Reed asked Shelton where his issue is, the singer joked, "It's in the bathroom. I look at it often." As for what he will be sharing with Ole Red Orlando, Shelton already brought a few of his many trophies to the new location, which officially opened in June 2020. "I had done a telephone interview last year sometime and because I hadn't been able to come here, and I told them I want to bring some awards and stuff to keep," he said, sharing that some of the memorabilia he's donated so far includes a People's Choice Award and a CMT Award he and fiancé Gwen Stefani won for their duet "Nobody But You."

"I guess we'll display them somewhere. And I'll send some more, I'll send some CMAs," he continued, explaining, "You love winning that stuff, but it's kind of embarrassing to put it in your own house on your mantle, so it's cooler to have it somewhere like this where people can see it."

Along with memorabilia from Shelton, there's also a donation from Stefani, which Shelton talked her out of actually wearing on The Voice. "She had for the blind auditions for Season 19 this broken glass mirrored outfit," the "Minimum Wage" singer recalled. "I don't know if anybody saw it, but it's on display upstairs because I had just never seen anything like that. So she donated it for Ole Red Orlando." One of Shelton's outfits from the show is also at the bar, or as former judge Adam Levine would say, his uniform.

"Adam always used to make fun of me that I didn't wear outfits, I had a uniform," Shelton said, "because I always looked the exact same the every night." The 44-year-old is currently filming Season 20 of The Voice, where he is still wearing a variation on that same outfit. The live episodes of Season 18 were filmed at home amid the pandemic, and the show was moved back to its normal studio sans audience for Seasons 19 and 20. The Voice airs on Monday nights on NBC, and you can watch it on Hulu the next day.

