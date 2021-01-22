Blake Shelton Jokes Morgan Wallen's Mullet Is 'Pretty Weak'

✖

Morgan Wallen has become known for his signature mullet, though he's far from the first country artist to sport the hairstyle. At the beginning of his career, Blake Shelton also adopted the look, though he has since retired the curly mullet he wore for most of the early '00s. During a recent interview with 100.3 The Wolf, Shelton shared his thoughts on Wallen's take on the style, asserting that the "7 Summers" singer's mullet is "pretty weak."

"It’s pretty weak," Shelton joked. "His mullet is kind of like a bob haircut, you know. I want to see it get down to about the middle of his back like me and Tracy Lawrence. There was a bunch of us, Toby Keith even had some kind of a weird mullet back then. I want to see some length on that thing." Shelton further discussed Wallen's hair during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, admitting that he is "a little jealous" that he himself does not currently have a mullet.

Calling Wallen "a good looking guy" who is "in shape," Shelton explained that when he attempted to grow his own mullet back during quarantine in early 2020, he realized that "for me, you can't be fat and have a mullet." "In order to get away with it, you have to have something else going for you. Back in the day when I had one, I was skinny, and that's not how it is anymore.

"Yeah, well, here’s how I feel about it because I’m a little jealous. Uh, and that’s being honest. I am a little jealous that I don’t have the mullet. But, here’s what I’ve found is you know, you look at like, Morgan Wallen. He’s a good looking guy. And, he’s in shape. So if I’m going to have the mullet, I have to lose 150 pounds." The Voice coach recently discussed his more attainable weight loss plans on Luke Bryan's Apple Music Country radio show, Party Barn Radio, telling his friend he has a goal to lose 10 pounds before his wedding to Gwen Stefani.

"I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It's out there now, I can't let people down," he said, joking, "I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house. So they look like you when you're taking a selfie from up above, because you can't even stand and look at myself in the mirror. So I've rearranged them or they're kind of angled down, looking down at me. So I'm looking up and it's not so bad."