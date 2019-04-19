Blake Shelton to Headline Nashville Concert to Benefit Musicians on Call

Blake Shelton is donating his time and talents to a worthwhile cause. The Oklahoma native will headline Musicians on Call’s 20th Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration concert in Nashville on May 31 at the CMA Theater.

Musicians on Call provides live and recorded music to patients in hospitals all over the country, with artists providing their services for free. Lauren Alaina will receive the Music Heals Award, honoring her numerous hours she has contributed to the cause. Shane Tarleton, VP of Artist Development at Shelton’s longtime label, Warner Music, will receive the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. Radio executive Charlie Cook will receive the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele.

“Over the past 20 years we’ve brought the healing power of music to over 700,000 people in hospitals nationwide. A single song has the ability to lift a patient’s spirit unlike anything else and science has proven that music does actually help patients heal,” Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin said (via Music Row).

“It’s been an honor to bring this experience to facilities nationwide and we could not have done it without the support of our community, volunteers and artists who generously give their time and talents to brighten someone’s day, especially champions like Shane Tarleton, Charlie Cook and Lauren Alaina,” he continued. “What better way to celebrate this milestone than with music icon, Blake Shelton!”

Shelton will likely perform his new single, “God’s Country” during his appearance. The energetic new single was written by Devin Dawson, HARDY and Jordan Schmidt.

“‘God’s Country’ is a song that has a strong and deep meaningful lyric, but at the same time it leaves it up to the listeners’ interpretation,” Shelton said of the song. “But no matter where you are from or where you’re standing it is my belief that you’re standing in God’s Country. It’s really about a state of mind. Wherever you’re from and how you feel about that place. For me, it’s about being from Oklahoma – where I was born, raised and still live today.”

Shelton spends plenty of time in Nashville, but will always call Oklahoma, where he currently lives, home.

“I took a break from this place to go give Nashville a shot,” Shelton told CBS News. “I don’t know how to not be in Oklahoma. You know, I don’t know how to not go huntin’ and fishin’ every year. It’s just how I’ve – how God built me.”

Tickets for the Musicians on Call benefit concert will be available beginning on Friday, April 26 at MusiciansonCall.com.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com