Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Romantic Duet Has Fans Cheering for a Wedding

Many fans already know that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are such a close couple. And the duo’s latest release, “Nobody But You,” seriously cements that fact once and for all, especially for the pair’s fans.

In the song, released on Dec. 13, the pair sing about their relationship and how they plan on spending the rest of their lives with one another. “Don’t have to leave this town to see the world / ‘Cause there’s something that I gotta do / I don’t wanna look back in thirty years and wonder who you’re married to,” Shelton begins.

The couple then go on to sing, “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me.”

Naturally, Shelton and Stefani’s duet left many fans thrilled and eager for the couple to finally head down the aisle.

“Damn @blakeshelton you did it again!” one fan wrote, before complimenting his girlfriend, as well. “Amazing freaking song @gwenstefani you add such a vocal that is angelic. How does Blake get better with every song? #NobodyButYou I stayed up so I could buy this in itunes! So glad I did. Would y’all just get married plz!”

“I absolutely LOVE it!!” another fan wrote about the new song. “Love you both and am so happy the two of you have found each other. Just the way you look at each other shows you have a love that will last a lifetime.”

Just beautiful, listened over and over again. Hmmm maybe they will surprise us with a announcement, just saying 🙂 — Dede Compton (@Deidrelee55) December 13, 2019

In an interview with Nashville Lifestyles, published in early December, Shelton opened up about how “Nobody But You” (which is featured on his album Fully Loaded: God’s Country) spoke to him.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” he said. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Seeing as though “Nobody But You,” hints that marriage is in the couple’s future, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that Shelton and Stefani are definitely ready to take that next step in their relationship.

“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” a source told PEOPLE.

Although, there’s one thing that may be holding the couple back from exchanging vows. Stefani is a Roman Catholic and reportedly wishes to marry Shelton in a church, but she was previously married to Gavin Rossdale.

Despite that fact, it seems like Shelton and Stefani are still “very serious” about one another and are “definitely headed toward marriage.”