Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Fans Can’t Get Over Their Camo ‘Quarantine Photo Shoot’

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one of the country music world’s favorite couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, is quarantining together. In one of their most recent posts, the two even posed together in matching outfits for their very first “quarantine photo shoot.” Naturally, the photo caught the attention of the couple’s many adoring fans, who had plenty to say about their photoshoot.

In the snap, which Shelton posted to his Twitter on Thursday, the couple appears to pose outside at the “God’s Country” singer’s Oklahoma ranch. The best part about the photo was their matching ensembles, as both Shelton and Stefani donned camo looks for their inaugural quarantine photo shoot. In his caption for the post, Shelton noted that it should have been the cover for their song, “Nobody But You,” a duet from the couple. Given their epic, matching camo looks, Shelton wasn’t wrong in saying so.

Our first quarantine photo shoot… should’ve been the Nobody But You cover… Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Seeing as though Shelton and Stefani were all about the “Nobody But You” vibes recently, it should come as no surprise to hear that fans were loving their matching camo moment.

“Love Is In The Air”

“A beautiful lovely couple if I had to be in quarantine I would love to spend it with both of them,” one fan wrote on Facebook in response to their recent Twitter photo. “I wish them better health and love .Love is in the air.Your new songs you both did together are such beautiful verses. Wish you both the best,love,happiness, and good health.”

They’re The Best

Fans couldn’t help but focus on Shelton and Stefani’s strong connection in addition to their matching ensembles.

“Love them together we all should be so fortunate to find someone who looks at you the way they look at each other,” another fan wrote about the couple. “Can’t judge anyone by appearances alone but what’s in their heart.”

An Amazing Couple

Shelton and Stefani’s recent photo drew numerous positive reactions amongst their fans. As one even put it, “Stay safe God bless you both you are an amazing couple love your music.”

Loving The Look

Another fan couldn’t help but comment on the fact that Stefani’s updated look shows that she’s totally embraced all things country, proving that she and Shelton are a perfect match. They wrote, “Very good happy to see the up date look.”

Sharing The Love

Many users simply commented that they were loving Shelton and Stefani’s love.

“Love you two.!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful love story,” another commented.

Just Adorable

A couple that matches together, stays together and, as one fan commented, Shelton and Stefani’s matching camo looks are “so cute.”

The Look Of Love

While some commented on the couple’s matching outfits, other fans couldn’t help but hone in on Shelton and Stefani’s connection. As one Facebook user wrote, “You can see they are truly in love.” Based on the fan reactions to the couple’s post, there are definitely many others who can agree with that sentiment.