Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's new duet, "Happy Anywhere," will be released on Friday, and the couple shared a sneak peek of the music video for their feel-good love song on the Today show on Monday ahead of the release. Stefani reposted a video of the clip, which was filmed by a fan, and tagged Shelton, The Voice and Today hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb.

The short preview was introduced by Daly, who called "Happy Anywhere" a "feel-good tune we could all use right now." Apparently filmed at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, the music video features footage of Shelton and Stefani sitting on a couch singing to each other, singing while standing in a field of corn, Shelton singing alone and the couple celebrating Shelton's birthday, which was on June 18. "Always my destination / You're the only thing that I'm chained to," they sing. "I can be happy anywhere, I can be happy anywhere with you."

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a statement. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."

After the song's release on Friday, Shelton and Stefani will perform their new duet on Today as part of the show's Summer 2020 Citi Music Series during the 8:00 a.m. hour. The next day, Shelton's drive-in concert event will air at drive-ins across North American as part of Encore's Drive-In Nights concert series, and Stefani has been named as a special guest along with Trace Adkins, meaning Shelton and Stefani will likely perform "Happy Anywhere" as well as their recent duet "Nobody But You."

"This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said. "I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans, and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music."