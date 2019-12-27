Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Promote Christmas Duet Amid ‘Nobody But You’ Success

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrate the success of their new duet, “Nobody But You,” the two were reminded of an older song they recorded together. In a video Stefani shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, The Voice coaches were together with their families at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on the day after Christmas. The clip showed Stefani’s 2017 Christmas song featuring Shelton, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” playing on the TV after they came in from an outdoor excursion.

Stefani zooms in on the song credits on the TV and then walks the camera over to Shelton, who was sitting in an armchair. “We made it!” he said as the couple high-fived.

The song’s success was quite fitting for the setting, as it was the same Oklahoma ranch where Stefani had the idea to record a Christmas album. The No Doubt songstress reportedly first felt inspired to do the album while on a nature walk near Shelton’s house before she recorded it in the summer months of 2017.

While “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” was received with moderate success, the pair’s second attempt at a duet, “Nobody But You,” debuted in the Top 10 earlier this month. Written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osbourne and Tommy Lee Jones, “Nobody But You” appears on Shelton’s latest album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country album.

“I was just floored,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “I realized how important that song was for me, and where I am in my life right now. I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know, ‘This has got to get to Blake because it fits his story.’”

The Oklahoma native knew as soon as he heard the song that he had to have his girlfriend singing on the track with him.

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Shelton and Stefani continue to dodge rumors of an upcoming wedding, but Shelton said he believes the song will inspire other people who are also in committed relationships.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”