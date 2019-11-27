Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Plan to Bring Both Families Together for Thanksgiving

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating in 2015, they likely didn’t imagine that they would still be planning holidays around both of their families in 2019. The two singers, who met on The Voice, began dating soon after Lambert split from his second wife, Miranda Lambert, and Stefani and her husband, Gavin Rossdale, had just separated.

But Shelton and Stefani are still going strong, with the “Hell Right” singer revealing the couple will once again make Thanksgiving a family affair, inviting both sides of their families, including Stefani’s three sons, into the celebration.

“We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us,” Stefani, 50, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, ahead of The Voice‘s live show. “Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it’s just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together. It’s fun.”

“This’ll be … I wanna say the fourth [year], but it might be more than that,” Shelton continued. “We’re taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away.”

Shelton has become very much a part of the lives of Stefani’s sons, which is something he never expected.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton previously admitted on Today. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Shelton’s role in the boys’ lives has earned him high praise from his girlfriend, who admits he is a big help to her when it comes to raising them.

“He is a good dad, actually,” Stefani said on the Today Show. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Shelton and Stefani are back together for Season 17 of The Voice this year, although Stefani will not return next year, and will instead be replaced for Season 18 by Nick Jonas instead. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Patrick McMullan