Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Will Be Engaged Soon, Predicts ‘The Voice’ Contestant

While nothing has been announced, according to one contestant on The Voice, Rose Short, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will soon get engaged. Short, who is on Stefani’s team, points to a recent behind-the-scenes moment between Shelton and Stefani, which makes her think a proposal is imminent.

“Let me tell you something: it’s coming. They had a moment,” Short told Us Weekly. “We were backstage getting ready and she was getting her makeup done. He stopped and it was like — so much going on that nobody saw it but me — but he was standing there and he looked at her like he was so proud. So it’s gonna happen.”

Short has gotten to know both Stefani and Shelton while on set of The Voice, and says love is definitely in the air.

“He’s smitten by her. He’s going to ask,” Short said. “He is in love with that lady. You could see it all over him.”

The couple certainly hasn’t denied their incredibly strong feelings for each other. After meeting on The Voice, when they were both going through their own divorces, Stefani acknowledges she has never been more in love than she is with Shelton.

“This is the most what I thought love was supposed to be,” Stefani told Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM for the Today Show. “And it’s the most pure in the sense that it’s all the storybook of love. The giving and the receiving, it all feels very even. It’s pretty magical and I feel really blessed. I feel like I’m bragging when I talk about it, and I am, because I’m so lucky, and it was so unexpected.”

Shelton and Stefani plan on uniting both of their families for Thanksgiving this year, just as they’ve done for the past few years.

“We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us,” Stefani, 50, told Entertainment Tonight. “Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it’s just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together. It’s fun.”

“This’ll be … I wanna say the fourth [year], but it might be more than that,” Shelton continued. “We’re taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away.”

Stefani will be replaced next season on The Voice by Nick Jonas, although Shelton predicts she will one day return to the reality TV talent show.

