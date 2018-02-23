Blake Shelton Reveals the Surprising Gift He Bought Gwen Stefani’s Boys

Blake Shelton is clearly enamored by his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani‘s three sons: Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and three-year-old Apollo.

The “I Lived It” singer reveals he bought the boys something special – and big – to get them accustomed to life in the country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I bought those ATVs as her boys started coming out more often to the ranch,” Shelton says (quote via iHeartRadio). “I’ve got just a John Deere gator literally to use as a tool for work. They’re more fascinated by that thing.”

It was the boys’ fascination with Shelton’s farm tool that inspired him to buy Stefani’s sons the expensive gift.

“It’s like, ‘OK, I can’t get anything done when the kids are here ’cause they want to drive this thing around,’” he continues. “So I got them their own little [ATVs]. I thought they were going to be slower than they are. They go faster than what I got.”

Although Stefani and Shelton insist there aren’t any wedding plans in the works, the couple, who began dating in the fall of 2015 after each going through a divorce, are happier than ever.

“When we found out what each other were going through, this instant bond that we created, unspoken, is still there,” Shelton says. “We have this unified front. What’s most important to Gwen is somebody who has her back, and is her best friend. That’s kind of how it started, and it just kept snowballing and snowballing into what it is now, and it just feels like it gets stronger all the time.”

Kingston and Zuma both appear in the video for Shelton’s recent No. 1 hit, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” the debut single from his Texoma Shore album.

Shelton is currently headlining his Country Music Freaks Tour, with Brett Eldredge, Trace Adkins and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. Dates are available on his website.

Shelton will also return to Season 14 of The Voice, which will premiere on Feb. 26 at 8:00 PM ET.