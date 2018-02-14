Blake Shelton Donates $50,000 to Tishomingo, Oklahoma

Blake Shelton is giving back.

The country singer and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. teamed up to donate $50,000 of ticket sales from this weekend’s concerts at Ole Red, Shelton’s restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, to the City of Tishomingo.

“It’s always fun to play your hometown and now that we have Ole Red in Tishomingo, we can pop up and play anytime,” Shelton said in a press release. “We played a lot of music, had fun and raised money for Pennington Park! Now that’s a good time!”

The money will go towards Pennington Park, which provides hookups for overnight RV and camping, boat ramp access, designated walking trails, fishing and a swimming hole. The city hopes to complete improvements on the park, which will include updates to the splash pad and the addition of water features, by the time it opens for the season in May.

Shelton gave two performances at Ole Red on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 as a precursor to his Country Music Freaks Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 15 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Guests include Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.

Fox 25 shares that tickets for the two shows went for $200, with all the proceeds going to charity.

In addition to the Ole Red location in Tishomingo, Shelton will also be opening a new venue on Nashville’s Lower Broadway in 2018. Ole Red is owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com