Blake Shelton ‘Doesn’t Want to Remember’ Life Before Gwen Stefani

Much has changed for Blake Shelton in the last four years since he began dating Gwen Stefani. The “Hell Right” singer is a lot different than he was when the two started dating in 2015, both fresh off a breakup with their former spouses. What might have appeared to be a rebound relationship turned into one of the most meaningful ones of his entire life, reshaping almost everything for Shelton in the best way possible.

“I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually,” Shelton admitted to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m a little bit of jerk to you still,” he said, addressing fellow coach on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson. “But I was a jerk to everybody… Look how nice I am now!”

Apparently, the feeling is mutual. Stefani also spoke out about Shelton, and the important role he has played in her life.

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” Stefani gushed. “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well –– not to change the subject –– but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

The Oklahoma native recently praised Stefani for also increasing his faith in God.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

The couple open up about their relationship in a duet, “Nobody But You” on Shelton’s upcoming Fully Loaded: God’s Country album. The song was written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman and Tommy Lee James, but could have been written by Shelton.

“I was just floored,” Shelton said. “I realized how important that song was for me, and where I am in my life right now. I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know, ‘This has got to get to Blake because it fits his story.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg