Blake Shelton Celebrates 10 Years as a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Blake Shelton has officially been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 10 years, marking the milestone on Friday. Shelton was inducted into the Opry by his good friend Trace Adkins, and Shelton used Instagram on Friday to share video from the throwback moment, starting with a clip of himself and Adkins on stage at the Opry.

"Blake Shelton is a friend of mine, it means the world to be the one handing you this tonight," Adkins said in 2010, a trophy in his hand as Shelton looked on. "Blake Shelton, you are the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry." The video then cut to Shelton walking outside and holding the trophy Adkins had given him. "Well I was just, moments ago, inducted into the Grand Ole Opry," he said. "There are a lot of things that are publicized and made into media events in this business, big deals like this. For me, I don't care if I say it right because I know what it means to me — This is the biggest thing that's ever happened to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Oct 23, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

"Wow.. Hard to believe this was 10 years ago today!" Shelton wrote in his caption. "Feels like just yesterday @TraceAdkins was giving me the news every country artist dreams of getting! The biggest honor… Love and miss my @opry fam! Here’s to another 10!"

The Oklahoma native marked his 10-year anniversary two days after adding another accolade to his name, winning Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards alongside girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

"This is like, 'What is happening in my life?'" Stefani exclaimed during the duo's acceptance speech. Shelton chimed in, "This is unbelievable. I told Gwen that when I saw who the other nominees were in our category, literally it was like, 'Well, that would have been cool but I don't know what our chances of beating Justin Bieber are. But here we are! Thank you so much."

Shelton also used the opportunity to share his opinion that "these awards shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years." Fan-voted awards to me are really the only stand-up awards shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes," he said as Stefani's jaw dropped. "Because you guys are the ones that buy the records, you come to the shows, and you vote on all these things. We love you so much."