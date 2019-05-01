Blake Shelton Calls Himself ‘Odd Looking’ Ahead of ‘UglyDolls’ Premiere

Blake Shelton was once PEOPLE‘s reigning Sexiest Man Alive, a title that he admits he may not have been suited for. The “God’s Country” singer, who will voice the character of Ox, the Mayor of Uglyville in the upcoming UglyDolls movie, says looks don’t matter in the real world – a fact he can personally attest to.

“I am proof that you can be odd-looking and still be accepted and make the most out of it,” Shelton quipped to E! Online. “Look at this chin, this chin and this chin, and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive. I am proof that you can do it.”

Shelton just attended the Los Angeles premiere of UglyDolls, giving him a rare opportunity to enjoy a night out on the town with his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and her three sons: 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma, and Apollo, 5.

“It’s a rare thing for Gwen and I to even get out at all,” Shelton admitted to Extra. “We don’t really get a chance to do anything. One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school — it just never works out for us to all go out.”

“We get to do it about four or five times a year — this is one of them,” Shelton continued. “It’s cool that it’s this project — the kids are super excited about this movie. I’m excited for them, because it’s such a great message … My cool points went up with this one.”

Stefani’s three sons impressed Shelton with how much more they knew about UglyDolls than even he did.

“They’re talking to me about scenes that I haven’t seen. I was like, ‘Where’d you see that?’ ‘Oh, it’s on the internet, you tweeted it!’” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s like, ‘I did? What are you talking about?’ So, they’ve been looking forward to it for a long time.”

The Voice coach never expected to enjoy becoming a parental figure as much as he does, but he is cherishing every minute with the boys.

“The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in,” Shelton previously told PEOPLE. “They’re so damn funny. It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”

UglyDolls, which also features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Nick Jonas and more, will premiere nationwide on Friday, May 3.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason LaVeris