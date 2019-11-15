Blake Shelton Admits Balancing ‘The Voice’ With His Music Career Is Always a Challenge

It might be a good problem to have, but balancing all of his different jobs is a challenge for Blake Shelton, especially finding time for both The Voice and his soaring-again country music career. The Oklahoma native, who just took home the CMA Award for Single of the Year, is still trying to figure out how to do it all, not to mention have time for his life with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and her three sons.

“It always has to do with my schedule and balancing The Voice two seasons a year versus touring,” Shelton told PopCulture.com and other media, when asked about a previous statement he made about taking a break. “I started thinking, ‘What can I trade and get a little bit of my life back?’ And so touring is always something I love; I don’t love necessarily love being in the studio, but I get excited about making new records. I don’t know if that makes sense.”

It was “God’s Country” that convinced Shelton to keep making music, although he admits the song came at a time he thought his music career might be winding down.

“I love the stories and lyrics of songs, obviously,” Shelton said. “That’s why I think you end up probably being a country singer to begin with. But I’ve always felt like I was a melody guy first. I love to be pushed and challenged as a vocalist. And I always feel like I’m never quite where I want to be. So I always try to push myself to the edge.

“The thing about ‘God’s Country is, I loved the melody of it,” he continued. “And I loved that it pushed me as a vocalist to the edge … There’s something about it that, even though I’m driving into an office, you can find something about that song that just kind of gets you pumped up. And so that’s what it literally does to me. Just like somebody listening to it. It does that to me is as the guy singing it, and it pushes me. That song, literally every time I perform it, it has me literally by the throat and pushed up against the wall and kicks my a––. And I love that about that song.”

Shelton is currently on Season 17 of The Voice, which airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury