Blake Shelton Announces Ole Red Nashville Grand Opening

Blake Shelton is gearing up to officially open Ole Red Nashville, his bar and entertainment space in the heart of Music City, and the singer is planning to do so in spectacular fashion.

The bar will celebrate its grand opening from June 6-10, which also happens to be the same weekend as the city’s CMA Fest, making for an undoubtedly epic party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Lower Broadway is the centerpiece of Nashville,” Shelton said in a press release. “There’s so much great music and fun going on down there all the time and it’s exciting to now be a part of it – it’s a dream come true.”

Shelton will mark the occasion on Wednesday, June 6, with a late-night “Blake Shelton and Friends” concert after the CMT Awards that night. Special guests to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the show will not be available to the public, but fans can enter to win their way in on the bar’s website or by listening for a chance to win on local country radio. For those who aren’t lucky enough to score a ticket, the first three songs from the show will be live streamed on Ole Red Nashville’s Facebook page at 11 p.m. CT.

The venue features a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor, private VIP booths, a private event space and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop with an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant called The Lookout at Ole Red.

“Ole Red is an experience unlike anywhere else on Broadway – from the live entertainment quality to the food, drinks, décor and retail,” said Ryman Hospitality Properties Chairman and CEO Colin Reed. “We are excited to celebrate its grand opening with the thousands of fans and visitors that join us in Nashville for one of the most exciting weeks of the year, CMA Fest.”

Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville will join a host of other star-owned bars on the street, including Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Alan Jackson’s AJ’s Good Time Bar, John Rich’s Redneck Riviera and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, which will also open in time for CMA Fest.

The Nashville location of Ole Red is Shelton’s second, with the first located in Shelton’s adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. A third location is planned for Gatlinburg, Tennessee in 2019.

Shelton scored two nominations at the CMT Awards this year, for Male Video of the Year as well as Video of the Year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tuck-Hinton