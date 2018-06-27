Blake Shelton Admits Friends Were Skeptical of Romance With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is the first to admit that he didn’t necessarily think his relationship with Gwen Stefani would last. The two, who met as coaches on The Voice, were both going through a highly-publicized divorce at the same time – Shelton to Miranda Lambert, and Stefani to Gavin Rossdale.

But it turns out Shelton wasn’t the only one who was skeptical that their relationship would stand the test of time. His friends, used to seeing him with one of the reigning superstars of country music, initially had trouble understanding what Shelton and a pop and ska singer would have in common, a sentiment Shelton completely understood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When we first started seeing each other,friends of mine would be like, ‘What the hell is that all about?’” Shelton tells ABC News Radio. “But then they see us together, and it makes sense.”

The Oklahoma native doesn’t have much time to reflect on his current romance, though. Playing fairs and festivals over the summer, Shelton will return in the fall to coach Season 15 of The Voice, squeezing in time with Stefani and her three son: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo when he can. But even in what Shelton calls “chaotic” at times, he’s incredibly content with his life.

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” Shelton says. “I’m happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time.”

Shelton, who was also married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006, even hints he would consider another walk down the aisle.

“Of course I would,” Shelton tells Sunday TODAY. “My God. You’ve got to keep taking a stab at life. I don’t know if I will, but of course I would. I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

Shelton, who also recently opened his second Ole Red restaurant and music venue, this time in downtown Nashville, adds that nothing is as important to him as spending time with people he loves, a truth that is becoming all the more real as he gets older.

“I’m at a point in my life where time is as valuable as anything, and having it with my family and with Gwen, and her kids,” the 42-year-old says. “What’s important to you at this age starts to change. I’ve had my time, and I’m so lucky and I’m so grateful for it.”

Shelton’s latest single, “I Lived It,” is currently in the Top 5. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Mazur