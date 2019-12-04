‘Black-ish’ and ‘Emergence’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Instead

ABC viewers, there’s going to be a little shake-up to your Dec. 3 TV schedule. Instead of Black-ish and Emergence airing on Tuesday, ABC will be airing the special CMA Country Christmas. So, you’ll have to wait a bit to see the Johnson family back in action again.

According to Black-ish‘s official Twitter account, the show will return next week. Likewise, the official Twitter account for Emergence also detailed that the series will be back come Dec. 10 for their winter finale. So, there’s no need to worry about when your favorite shows will be back. In the meantime, you can take a break from those Emergence theories in order to have a good old-fashioned country Christmas on ABC.

This year marks the 10th annual CMA Country Christmas special. The program will be hosted by Trisha Yearwood and will feature performances from many of your favorite country crooners, such as Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Chris Young, and Lady Antebellum. “Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special,” Yearwood said in a statement about the ABC special, per Us Weekly. “Hosting CMA Country Christmas is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere.”

CMA Country Christmas was pre-taped back in September at Belmont University’s Curb Event Center in Nashville. Recently, Yearwood opened up about what it was like to film the show. “I’m an introvert, which is hard to probably believe,” she told PopCulture.com and other media. “So singing in front of an audience, and talking in front of an audience is something I had to learn to be comfortable doing. The cooking show has really helped me, because it’s not scripted.” (Yearwood is the host of her show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on the Food Network.)

The show will feature a medley of classic Christmas tracks along with some newer songs, which is right up Yearwood’s alley. “I like mixing traditional songs that everybody knows with newer songs,” Yearwood acknowledged. “I used to think nobody wants to hear my version of ‘Jingle Bells’ because everyone has done one, but then you realize you kind of do want to hear everybody’s version of these songs.”

Prior to CMA Country Christmas, ABC will air Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, a fun, variety program featuring Brad Paisley and many of his famous friends. So, basically, on Dec. 3, ABC will be your go-to for all of that country Christmas charm.